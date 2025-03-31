Illuminate your everyday life with our products.
Why Philips lighting?
Energy-efficiency
Our UltraEfficient lights help reduce environmental impact by consuming less energy,¹ offering longer lifecycles,² and using over 80% paper-based materials in their packaging.
Comfort
Our indoor lights are gentle on the eyes³ and deliver ideal lighting output. Experience soothing illumination that genuinely cares for your wellbeing.
Convenience
Our lights are designed to make your life easier and brighter. They're easy to install and super easy to use.
Quality
Our lights are built to last, made of high-quality LEDs with durable and rigorously-tested materials.⁴
Design
Philips offers a wide range of lighting options that can match and enhance the style of your home and help you find the perfect ambiance to improve and accentuate your life within it.
Get inspired
Indoor
Designed to create the perfect ambience to your home, Philips' indoor lighting is easy to install and creates a relaxing and comfortable atmosphere in your home.
Outdoor
Designed to perform under all weather conditions with high quality and durability, Philips' outdoor lighting provides you with a wide range of options for all your outdoor lighting needs.
Designed for those who care
Great energy savings
Our most energy-efficient lights yet. UltraEfficient lights consume at least 50% less energy than standard Philips LED lights.¹,²
Longer lifetime
UltraEfficient LED lights have 3x longer lifespan and can last up to 50,000 hours, the equivalent of 45 (US) to 50 years (EU and rest) average usage.¹,²
Functionality and convenience
UltraEfficient light sources last longer, sparing you the hassle of frequently changing lights.¹,²
UltraEfficient technology
Philips UltraEfficient technology is an industry-leading driver compared to our Philips LED lights, with at least 95% efficiency.⁵
UltraEfficient
Filament Bulb Clear
40W A60 E27
Philips LED light bulbs provide a beautiful, warm white light, an exceptionally long life and immediate and significant energy savings. With a pure and elegant design, this bulb is the perfect replacement for your clear incandescent bulbs.⁶
UltraEfficient
Recessed Light
145mm Round 4.8W
The new UltraEfficient technology helps to reduce carbon emissions due to the reduction of energy usage. With an amazing 50,000-hour lifetime, it lasts over three times longer than the Philips LED Downlight equivalent and uses 50% less energy.⁷
Create the perfect ambiance to your home
Our LED lights are designed with unique style and charm, along with adjustable levels of brightness and temperature, to help you create the ideal mood and atmosphere within your home.
Award-winning lighting products
Our recessed light is the proud winner of the 2023 Reddot Award.